Helical (LON:HLCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Numis Securities lowered Helical to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Helical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The firm has a market cap of $431.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 540 ($7.10).

In related news, insider Joe Lister bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

