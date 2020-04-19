Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Purchases $46,211.10 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 3,757 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $46,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ira Sochet bought 6,590 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Sochet bought 3,487 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,890.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, Ira Sochet bought 1,005 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,180.60.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 875 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,771.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Ira Sochet purchased 2,395 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.45.

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet bought 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

