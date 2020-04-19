Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sells $72,842.46 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN opened at $316.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.30.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after buying an additional 332,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after buying an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.