Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $526.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

