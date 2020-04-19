Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 9,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,775 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 56,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

