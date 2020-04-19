iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

