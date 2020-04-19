James A. Bell Acquires 4,500 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CFO James A. Bell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $9.06.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

