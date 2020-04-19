Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

