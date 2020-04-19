JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

