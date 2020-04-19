KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s analysis:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE KKR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.