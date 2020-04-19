Kornit Digital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,031% compared to the typical volume of 230 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

