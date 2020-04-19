Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $761,347.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,952.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

RXN stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

