Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 712 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAM opened at $403.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.38. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $263.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $27,463,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

