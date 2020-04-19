Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

EHTH opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.