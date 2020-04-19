Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

PINC opened at $33.13 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

