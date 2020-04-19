Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Liquidia Technologies worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canaan Partners VIII LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 159,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 52,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $258,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,573 shares of company stock valued at $862,740 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

