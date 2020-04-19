Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

MGA stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

