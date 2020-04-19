Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $252.49

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.49 and traded as high as $289.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $281.50, with a volume of 78,465 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $237.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

