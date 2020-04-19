Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.