Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

SR stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Spire by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Spire by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

