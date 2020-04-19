Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nelnet in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

