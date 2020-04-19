Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,635,776.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM opened at $59.23 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

