Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.