Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,229,553 Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,229,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,922,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Antero Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $296,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $326,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $41,584,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $182,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

