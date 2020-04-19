Norges Bank Invests $17.24 Million in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,305,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 2,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVET opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

