Norges Bank Invests $17.64 Million in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,257,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 188,448 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 331,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $324.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

