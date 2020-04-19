Norges Bank Takes $19.05 Million Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,053,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $918.09 million, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.98. Scholastic Corp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

