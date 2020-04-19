Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,332 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.