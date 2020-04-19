Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,196,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,583,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.66. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

