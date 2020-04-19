Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of TechTarget worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,489. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.