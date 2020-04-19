Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $145,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

KPTI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.