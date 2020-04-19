Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,906 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $643,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,823 shares of company stock worth $3,668,272 in the last ninety days.

SILK stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.