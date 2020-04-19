Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 345,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 561.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 201,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 105,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $638.62 million, a PE ratio of -70.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

