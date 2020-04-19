Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Macerich worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its position in Macerich by 1,242.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 259,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Macerich by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at $1,771,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,846.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $6.97 on Friday. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $921.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

