Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Heritage Commerce worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $406.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

