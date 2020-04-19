Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of PDC Energy worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $877.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

