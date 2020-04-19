Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 451,102 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 304.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 599,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

