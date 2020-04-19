Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,229 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 14,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $12,333,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.