Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Enstar Group worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.