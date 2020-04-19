Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after buying an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

