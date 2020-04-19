nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,095 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

