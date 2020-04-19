NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $292.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

