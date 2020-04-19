Parker-Hannifin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,906 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 540% compared to the average volume of 610 call options.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 37.2% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 89,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.54.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

