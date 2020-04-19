Pearson’s (PSON) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 625 ($8.22).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 619.45 ($8.15).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 488 ($6.42) on Thursday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 611.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

