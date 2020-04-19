Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

