Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical Corp has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

