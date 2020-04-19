Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,717 Shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Mobile were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Aurora Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aurora Mobile Ltd – has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.