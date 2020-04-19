Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $147,000 in Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $11,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROF. Mackie downgraded shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE PROF opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89. Profound Medicl has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

