Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMCI opened at $0.76 on Friday. Navios Maritime Containers LP has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.