Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 620.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633,266 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.60% of Rexnord worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

RXN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.